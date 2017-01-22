One can learn a lot just by observing Amitabh Bachchan: Ronit Roy

After Kaabil, Ronit Roy will appear in Sarkaar 3. After Kaabil, Ronit Roy will appear in Sarkaar 3.

Actor Ronit Roy says he learnt a lot while working with Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar 3, as the megastar is an extremely knowledgeable performer. The film features Bachchan reprising his role of Subhash Nagre in the third installment of Ram Gopal Varma’s political thriller. Ronit, who plays a “pivotal role” in the movie, says he was highly impressed by whatever little he saw of the third part so far.

“It is an extremely pivotal role to the film. I consider myself extremely lucky and honoured to be a part of that film. I have seen bits of the film and Ramu sir has done a fantastic work,” Ronit said. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Yami Gautam and Amit Sadh.

Ronit feels one can learn a lot even while working in a scene with the 74-year-old megsatar. “Apart from Ramu, there is Bachchan sir. It’s a totally different school altogether. It is immense knowledge there. You’re working in the same scene with Bachchan sir and Amit Sadh, the dynamics of the entire thing change,” he said.

“When Bachchan sir is standing in front of you and giving a take, it’s a great lesson for any actor. You just have to observe. It was a great experience,” Ronit said. The 51-year-old actor will be next seen in a negative role in Kaabil, set to release on January 25. The action-thriller features Hrithik as a blind man, who avenges the death of his girlfriend, enacted by Yami Gautam.