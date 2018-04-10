102 Not Out song Bachche Ki Jaan: This Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor track is breezy

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out

A song from the upcoming Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 102 Not Out recently hit the internet. The track is called Bachche Ki Jaan and has been sung by Bollywood’s favourite singer Arijit Singh.

Bachche Ki Jaan is a breezy track and the video accompanying the number is just as cool and fun. In the two-and-half-minute video released by the makers, we see Bachchan and Kapoor’s adorable interaction. The music of the song has been composed by the acclaimed duo Salim-Sulaiman, and the track has been penned by Hiral Brahmbhatt. As a bonus for the fans, towards the end of the video, there is a shot of Big B playing a cool-looking saxophone.

102 Not Out has been directed by Umesh Shukla, who has previously written and directed quite a few Gujarati plays. The film itself is an adaptation of a Gujarati play of the same name by Saumya Joshi.

The filmmaker had earlier said in an interview that both Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan were pretty excited about the movie after hearing the script of 102 Not Out.

“When we narrated the idea to both of them, they said okay to the script within 10 minutes. Once they knew the essence is so good, beautiful and playful, and with a lot of depth and emotions, they really liked it,” Shukla had said in an earlier interview with PTI.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor had last starred together in 1981’s Naseeb, which also featured actors like Hema Malini, Prem Chopra and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles.

102 Not Out revolves around a father-son relationship. While Bachchan plays a 102-year-old man, Kapoor plays his 75-year-old son in the film. 102 Not Out will hit screens everywhere on May 4, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd