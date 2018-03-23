102 Not Out’s first look featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor is quirky at its best

The new poster of Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer has a cartoon vibe to it The new poster of Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer has a cartoon vibe to it

The Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out’s first look is out, and we have to say that it is quite quirky. The movie, which will release on May 4, will see Senior Bachchan as the 102-year-old father to the 75-year-old Rishi Kapoor. The two are going to share the screen space after a gap of 27 years, and this has naturally all the movie buffs excited.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, tweeted the poster of the film, with the caption, ” Baap COOL, beta OLD SCHOOL! Presenting first look of #102NotOut! Celebrate life with this unusual father-son duo on 4th May! @chintskap @umeshkshukla @SonyPicsIndia #TreeTopEntertainment. COME ONNNNNN .. !!!”

Here’s the first look of 102 Not Out:

T 2752 – Baap COOL, beta OLD SCHOOL!

Presenting first look of #102NotOut! Celebrate life with this unusual father-son duo on 4th May! @chintskap @umeshkshukla @SonyPicsIndia #TreeTopEntertainment COME ONNNNNN .. !!!

ये पहला poster ,, एक अनोखी गाथा , पिता पुत्र की ,, 4th May pic.twitter.com/lsJPlO7iGq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing pictures from the sets of the film, each one more intriguing than the other. Bachchan will also be lending his voice to one of the tracks of the movie, which will be a rap song. The Shehanshah of Bollywood going behind the mike is always something that movie lovers look forward to. The movie also features Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.

102 Not Out is based on a Gujarati play of the same name penned by Saumya Joshi. The film is directed by Umesh Shukla, who had directed the acclaimed movie Oh My God. Apart from films, Shukla has acted and directed numerous Gujarati plays.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd