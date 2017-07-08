Amitabh Bachchan revisits the sets of Sholay, shares a picture of him and Dharmendra rehearsing as Jai and Veeru

Amitabh Bachchan captioned this picture as, “Rehearsing for SHOLAY”. Amitabh Bachchan captioned this picture as, “Rehearsing for SHOLAY”.

The film ‘Sholay’ that was released in 1975 still remains a treasure trove for cinephiles. The movie provides a window to a different world. Sholay also takes you to a time when a pool of acting talent came together to give us a memorable film. So many memories are associated with Sholay that it sometimes becomes difficult to keep a tab of all of them. Amitabh Bachchan recently took a dip in the same ocean of memories and came up with one certain pearl that’s sure to enthral you.

The actor shared a black and white picture from the sets where he can be seen rehearsing a scene with his co-star Dharmendra. Amitabh and Dharmendra played two best buddies Jai and Veeru that has become a sort of legend in folklore. Jai-Veeru is synonymous with friendship and loyalty. Amitabh captioned the picture as, “Rehearsing for SHOLAY”.

In a time, when Bollywood actors are incessantly sharing posts and photographs from the film sets to promote their movie, Amitabh’s gesture stands out. There is an unmatched affability and frankness to this picture. The fans would surely like to get more moments from the film.

Both Amitabh and Dharmendra have had a successful career in film industry. They worked in films like Naseeb and Chupke Chupke. The duo hasn’t shared the screen space for quite some time now. However, both Amitabh and Dharmendra always have nice words to say about each other whenever they have shared a platform.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy working on two projects: Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan and 102 Not Out alongside Rishi Kapoor.

