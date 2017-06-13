Working with Yash Chopra was always a picnic, says Amitabh Bachchan in his latest blog. See photos

Amitabh Bachchan posted a throwback picture with Yash Chopra. Amitabh Bachchan posted a throwback picture with Yash Chopra.

Amitabh Bachchan, in his new blogpost reminisces about the times when he was working in Yash Chopra’s Kaala Patthar. “Working with Yash-ji was always a picnic… Informal, relaxed and filed with humour and eating delicious food. He encouraged the families of artists to accompany them at the shoot destination… Whether it was Pune or Kashmir or Amsterdam or Delhi, it was always the same,” Amitabh posted on his blog on Monday night. He recounted how evenings were spent at a common place rather than the personal hotel rooms and everyone chatted, played games and enjoyed each others’ company there.

“Antakshari was the favourite, along with dumb charades… Haha… What wonderful moments shared,” added the actor, who is currently in Malta to shoot Thugs of Hindostan. Big B, 74, particularly mentioned how shootings in Kashmir, where he shot for Chopra’s romantic drama Silsila, were a delight. “After pack up, we would all migrate to the Dal Lake, where several ‘dongas’ – boat platforms – would be tied together to make one floating large boat and all of us would spend the evening, moving about in the lake, eating, singing… Music by local folk musicians, until the late hours. Now all forgotten… And in memories… Sad. Time waits for no one… And neither must we,” he added on an emotional note.

On Yash Chopra’s 83rd birth anniversary, Big B put up an emotional post on Twitter with pictures of him and Yash Chopra. The caption read, “T 2008 – Yash ji’s birth anniversary .. Yash Chopra and the glorious times spent together ..”.

T 2008 – Yash ji’s birth anniversary .. Yash Chopra and the glorious times spent together .. pic.twitter.com/nRGiVr2xqb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 26, 2015

The actor has always been close to the Chopra family and also a receipent of Yash Chopra Memorial Award that has been instituted by the TSR Foundation of T Subbarami Reddy in the memory of the late producer-director, who died in 2012.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd