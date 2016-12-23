Amitabh Bachchan rejoices as Sarbjit gets selected for Oscars

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Sarbjit has made it to the long list of films eligible for the Oscars and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan can’t stop gushing about it. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Sarbjit has made it to the long list of films eligible for the Oscars and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan can’t stop gushing about it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sarbjit has made it to the long list of films eligible for the Oscars and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan can't stop gushing about it. Big B took to his social media to express his love and pride. "And news comes in that film 'SARBJIT' has been selected for the OSCARS .. our wishes our support our love and our pride !!" his post read.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently released its list of 336 features eligible in the Best Picture race for the 89th Oscars next month that also includes Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, the biopic on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The list also contains awards season favourites La La Land, Moonlight, Silence, Deadpool, Suicide Squad, Captain America: Civil War among others.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the list of films in contention for the best picture Oscar on Wednesday, reported Entertainment Weekly. To make it to the 2016 Academy Awards list, feature films must have played in a commercial theatre in Los Angeles County between January 1 and December 31 for at least seven consecutive days.

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2016

The exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format, must have a running time of more than 40 minutes. Apart from the Sushant Singh Rajput and Randeep Hooda Starrer films, Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair’s directorial venture “Queen of Katwe” is also part of the list. Starring Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, David Oyelowo and newcomer Madina Nalwangas, the film is based on real-life events and chronicles the inspiring story of an underdog from the streets of rural Uganda.