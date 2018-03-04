Photos: Amitabh Bachchan’s rap for 102 Not Out looks all kinds of quirky

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are all set to share screen space after 27 years in 102 Not Out. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are all set to share screen space after 27 years in 102 Not Out.

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are all set to share the screen space once again after a long wait of 27 years and fans are massively excited. Titled 102 Not Out, the film will see Bachchan play a 102-year-old father of a 75-year-old son Rishi. Among other things that the audience is looking forward to in this film, Amitabh’s rap number, which he is also lending his voice for, has managed to induce the curiousity of its viewers. Funnily enough, it is titled BAADDUUMMBAAA!

Sharing an on-set picture where he can be seen in his quirky getup, Bachchan wrote on Instagram today, “Yo … baby .. BAAADDUUUMBAAAA !!” Much to the curiousity of his fans, Amitabh Bachchan has been using the word in a lot of posts. Perplexed by the word, some of his fans even requested him to reveal its meaning. “Sir, When you are happy, you always says BAADUUMMBAAA!! Why..?” read one of his fan’s comments.

Big B has been sharing a number of pictures from the recording studio as well. Just a week ago, he posted a video from the recording studio with the caption, “3:30 am .. in the recording studio .. trying to rap for the new song for 102 Not Out .. fun becoming .. hahaeha” And when a legend like Amitabh attempts a rap, it is bound to be good.

The 102 Not Out team had recently cancelled the filming of the song in the wake of Sridevi’s death. Director Umesh Shukla had told news agency IANS, “As a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we decided to cancel our today’s song shoot of 102 Not Out. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family.”

102 Not Out is based on a Gujarati play of the same name, written by Saumya Joshi.The Umesh Shukla directorial will hit the theatres on May 4.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd