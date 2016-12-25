Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh’s roundtable session confessions, watch video

Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh thought while doing the roles, which touched our hearts. Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh thought while doing the roles, which touched our hearts.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, or Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh’s roles in Udta Punjab, which is your favourite one among the top films of 2016? Well if you are yet confused or need time to ponder, here’s what these actors thought while doing the roles, which touched our hearts.

In a roundtable session with senior journalist Rajeev Masand, these actors spoke their heart out. When Rajeev mentioned a statement by Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, the others actors present at the session expressed how they do a certain role and portray certain emotions as it comes to them. Though Diljit Dosanjh had no clue who Tom Hanks is, the singer-turned-actor said he just went with the emotion of the character. The actors confessed different ways of discovering the actor in them.

The actors also discussed their insecurities for certain roles that they have done in the past. While Shahid mentioned his role in Haidar, Sushant expressed his difficulties of playing a role, which is very unlike his own, in the real world. Ranbir, on the other hand, feels preparing for a character is the fun part.

The conversation was fun as at a point as Ranbir called Shahid ‘papa’, while Amitabh praises Diljit and said, “Whatever you are doing, you are doing the best.”

Ranbir reveals Amitabh Bachchan is very obsessed with his work and performance and he has never seen that kind of dedication from any other actor in the industry. All actors also agreed that when they go back and see their old films, they feel they could have done better. Amitabh Bachchan mentioned his three-year sabbatical and how he faced it. Sushant feels actors are heavily conditioned.

There is more to this conversation, watch Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh talk about their fears, works, success and more:

Well, it is a completely new angle via which we see these actors, unlike what we have seen them on screen.

