Amitabh Bachchan watched Raees, Kaabil. Here are his honest reviews

Are you still wondering which movie to go for, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees or Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil? Well Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to have watched both. Bigg B is floored by two of this year’s most awaited film releases – Raees and Kaabil. The 74-years-old star took to Twitter to congratulate Shah Rukh Khan and director of the Hrithik Roshan-starrer, Sanjay Gupta, for their brilliant performances.

Bachchan gave a shout-out to SRK for his intense act as a liquor baron from Gujarat. “Congratulations Shahrukh… RAEES… loved your anger in it!!” wrote Bachchan, alongside the poster of the Rahul Dholakia-directed film.

To this Shah Rukh replied that all that he has learnt about expressing the rage is from the original Angry Young Man himself, by saying, “Aap se hi seekha hai sir.”

And Big B replied again saying, “@iamsrk ya right .. !!! ?? haha .. no seriously some moments were electric !!”

In another tweet, the legend wrote that “Kaabil” had some exemplary acting and the subject was well-dealt by the director. “‘KAABIL’ most convincing film… endearing, superior performances, and dexterously handled by Sanjay Gupta, director! Congrats!!” tweeted Big B. An excited Hrithik responded that Bachchan was a role model for him.

He tweeted back, “Amit uncle! Can’t express the joy. Thank you so much for taking the effort to encourage us! Thank you thank you! My greatest inspiration.” The icon previously worked with both Shah Rukh and Hrithik in Karan Johar’s “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” in 2001.

Kaabi director Sanjay Gupta, too tweeted, “Waking up to this is a dream come true. Thank you @SrBachchan Sir. 😊😊😊”

Check Amitabh Bachchan, Raees star Shah Rukh Khan and Kaabil star Hrthik Roshan’s tweet conversation here:

T 2515 – Congratulations Shahrukh .. RAEES .. loved your anger in it !! pic.twitter.com/cfRr24jz0n — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2017

Aap se hi seekha hai sir. http://t.co/i7rG0gYsrn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017

@iamsrk ya right .. !!! ?? haha .. no seriously some moments were electric !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 27, 2017

T 2515 – ‘KAABIL’ most convincing film .. endearing, superior performances, and dexterously handled by Sanjay Gupta, director ! Congrats !! pic.twitter.com/wGxAnxxu2T — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2017

Amit uncle ! Can’t express the joy . Thank I so much for taking d effort to encourage us! Thank u thank u ! My greatest inspiration http://t.co/1oTFxFto7B — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 26, 2017

Waking up to this is a dream come true.

Thank you @SrBachchan Sir. 😊😊😊 http://t.co/RNO7IeSdEW — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 27, 2017

@iamsrk Apna raees yahan bhi 🤗 RAEES IN NEW YORK Missing you Khan Saab #ApnaTimeShuru pic.twitter.com/flXMzyyXdK — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) January 26, 2017

KAABIL superb film with outstanding performance.. @iHrithik form is temporary class is permanent. Congrats @yamigautam must watch pic.twitter.com/qFt9CYFeim — SIDDHARTH JADHAV (@SIDDHARTH23OCT) January 27, 2017

At the box office, Raees is ahead of Kaabil.

