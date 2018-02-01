Amitabh Bachchan to quit Twitter?

Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter followers have dropped from 33 million to 32.9 million. Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter followers have dropped from 33 million to 32.9 million.

Amitabh Bachchan is a legend and we don’t need to explain why. For the megastar to remain one of the most followed celebrities on social media is also, but obvious. However now, the megastar has, reportedly, decided to quit Twitter after his fan following suddenly went from 33 million to 32.9 million.

Amitabh on Wednesday tweeted, “Twitter! You reduced my number of followers. Haha! That’s a joke. Time to get off from you. Thank you for the ride. There are many ‘other’ fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting!”

Whether or not he is really quitting Twitter is yet to be known. Even if he does so, it would surely leave his fans shocked. Big B had touched 30 million followers on the micro-blogging site last year in October. As of December 2017, Bachchan senior was the second most followed Indian on Twitter, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeping his numero uno position. As of now, Amitabh Bachchan is sharing the position with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who too has 32.9 million followers.

Before announcing tweeting that he was quitting Twitter, Amitabh tweeted that his film “Hum” clocked 27 years in Hindi filmdom.

“27 years of ‘Hum’. Badumba! Amazing times and most importantly the creation of the song ‘Jumma chumma’ by me. Rajinikanth with me and Govinda and of course the Filmfare award! Good times, good vibrations, good all along,” he tweeted.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s tweets here.

T 2599 – TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. 😠😠😠 .. there are many ‘other’ fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

T 2599 – 27 YEARS of ‘HUM’ .. BAADDUUMMBAAAAA !!! Amazing times and most importantly the creation of the song ‘Jumma Chumma’ by me .. Rajni with me and Govinda .. and of course the Filmfare award !! good times .. good vibrations .. good all along pic.twitter.com/aM40War9p6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

Big B, 74, who has given hits like Sholay, Deewar, Paa, Baghban, Bhoothnath, Black and Piku, is ahead of stars like Salman Khan (30.7 million), Aamir Khan (22.8 million), Priyanka Chopra (21.6 million) and Deepika Padukone (23 million).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd