Amitabh Bachchan praises ‘champion’ Yuvraj Singh

Amitabh Bachchan thinks Yuvraj Singh was an exceptional Champion in the India-England ODI match.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised star batsman Yuvraj Singh, calling him a “champion” after India’s ODI victory against England on Thursday.

Amitabh on Thursday took to Twitter to praise the Punjab southpaw.

“India thrash the British .. !! Yuvraj, it is the champion that disproves with his proof .. you were an exceptional Champion today (Thursday),” Big B tweeted.

T 2508 – INDIA thrash the British .. !! Yuvraj, it is the champion that disproves with his proof .. you were an exceptional Champion today pic.twitter.com/DH3f7oWFgp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 19, 2017

The 74-year-old thespian also lauded the entire Indian cricket team.

“Indian vs England second ODI in Cuttack… you ‘cut’ the British with incredible ‘attack’! Exceptional feat…superlative dedication, and peace,” he tweeted.

T 2508 – INDvENG 2nd ODI in CUTTACK .. you ‘cut’ the Brits with incredible ‘attack’ !! Exceptional feat .. superlative dedication, and peace pic.twitter.com/aleozDb48e — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 19, 2017

T 2508 -INDvsENG 2nd ODI .. it was never about ‘will England win’ .. it was always about how ‘discreet and gentle’ India’s victory will be. pic.twitter.com/n7YvfO20ii — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 19, 2017

Singh blasted his career’s 14th One-day International ton in the second match against England at the Barabatti Stadium in Cuttack, which India clinched by 15 runs.

Returning to the national fold after a three-year hiatus, the 35-year-old’s belligerent century is his first since the 2011 World Cup, where he emerged the Man-of-the-Series.

He along with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (106) forged a 256-run fourth wicket stand to drag India out of troubled waters after England removed the top three wickets for a meagre 25, to propel India to a mammoth 381/6 after their 50 overs.