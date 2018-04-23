Pooja Bhatt takes a dig at Amitabh Bachchan, shuts down trolls like a boss

Amitabh Bachchan refrained from saying anything on Unnao-Kathua rape cases at the 102 Not Out song launch event. Amitabh Bachchan refrained from saying anything on Unnao-Kathua rape cases at the 102 Not Out song launch event.

Being a Bollywood celebrity comes with its share of scrutiny. Despite many considering the stars as role models, they are not liable to take a stand on issues all the time. Or at least that’s what happened in the case of Amitabh Bachchan. At a promotional event, the 102 Not Out star was asked to comment on the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. The Bollywood legend refused to say anything in particular and his “no comment” stance didn’t go down well with many, including Pooja Bhatt.

At the launch of song “Badumbaaa” in Mumbai recently, Amitabh was asked to comment on the big issue considering he is the brand ambassador of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ movement. Choosing his words wisely, Big B said, “Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghinn aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat (I feel disgusted to even discuss this issue. So, please don’t bring this up. It is terrible to even talk about it).”

This infuriated Pooja Bhatt who quickly took to Twitter and took a dig at Big B, reminding of his own award-winning film Pink. “I can’t help being reminded of a film called #Pink. Can our images on screen please be reflected in reality? 🙏” she wrote.

I can’t help being reminded of a film called #Pink. Can our images on screen please be reflected in reality? 🙏 http://t.co/JHnc8PLDXY — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 20, 2018

And just when we thought it was all over, the Twitterati came out in full force against Pooja Bhatt. However, Pooja took down every troll like a boss, leaving others dumbstruck.

When one user wrote, “A seasonal insect and a known alcoholic trying to gain publicity by using the name of a legend,” pat came the reply from Pooja, “A ‘recovering’ alcoholic and proud of it. In a country where people don’t even acknowledge they have a drinking problem, let alone discuss it, I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485dayssober.”

Another user tweeted, “Only brainless thakelis like Pooja Bhatt would even think of comparing movie roles or fictional stories to real life issues… Obviously… living with too much make up & falsehoods drives her stupidity…”, to which the actor’s reply was, “Yawn… 😴”

A ‘recovering’ alcoholic & proud of it!In a country where people don’t even acknowledge they have a drinking problem,let alone discuss it I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485dayssober 😃🙏 pic.twitter.com/xDDFW0rD2j — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 22, 2018

A self-confessed alcoholic, Pooja has been open about her struggles. She even wrote few Instagram posts on the same.

Last year, it was reported that Pooja Bhatt will pen her battle with alcohol in a book. “I can help others like me deal with their problem by talking about my journey,” Pooja said in a statement.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd