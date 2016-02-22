Amitabh Bachchan shares photograph he sent for a talent hunt and was rejected

It is every artist’s dream to work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan but before he became the Bollywood’s Shahenshah, Big B like many others was a struggling actor.

Sharing an old picture of his from his struggling days on Twitter, Big B revealed that this was the photograph that led to his rejection from a talent hunt.

T 2152 – This the picture I sent to FilmfareMadhuri Contest to join films .. is it any wonder they rejected me !! pic.twitter.com/49ECTENzrk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 21, 2016

Big B looks very lean in the black and white photograph that he shared.

Amitabh Bachchan, who made his acting debut in Saat Hindustani directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, was last seen in Wazir.

Last year his portrayal in Piku won him many awards.

