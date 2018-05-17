Amitabh Bachchan at OnePlus 6 launch: When I hold a OnePlus 6 in my hand, I feel superior

Amitabh Bachchan announced the price of OnePlus 6 in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan announced the price of OnePlus 6 in Mumbai.

Give Amitabh Bachchan anything and he’ll own it up. A similar thing was visible when the Shehenshah of Bollywood unveiled the OnePlus 6 in Mumbai today. The veteran actor became the brand ambassador of the Chinese smartphone company OnePlus earlier this week.

At the OnePlus 6 launch event, Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently ruling the theatres with his latest film 102 Not Out, talked about why OnePlus 6 has an edge over other phones in the market.

“When I was first introduced to the brand, one of the first things that I noticed was the fact that what was it that they wanted to introduce in the market. I clearly remember Kyle (Kiang) saying we want to produce something very unique, something very different, something young and something that perhaps stood out in the market. I’ve always believed that in today’s times a mobile phone has become an alter-ego for each one of us. Each one of us has a phone. And every time I see someone holding a phone it somehow gives me the impression what this guy is all about, what he is going to say, what he thinks of himself. When I hold a OnePlus 6 in my hand, I feel superior. And that is what I feel is my alter-ego,” Bachchan said while sharing the stage with Kyle Kiang, Global Head of Marketing for OnePlus.

As the duo revealed its price, Senior Bachchan added, “There are a lot of rumours spreading around town about what the price should be. But I guess the best way is to find out ourselves. Rs 34,999 is the retail price for the OnePlus 6, ladies and gentlemen!”

The OnePlus 6 mega launch was hosted by popular VJ Gaurav Kapoor. The event was also attended by actor Aditi Rao Hydari who took some pictures on stage with the enhanced camera of the new model. One of the prime features of the phone is its selfie-portrait mode, an added attraction for all selfie enthusiasts.

Check out the pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari from the OnePlus 6 launch in Mumbai.

Kyle Kiang also revealed that brand’s previous model OnePlus 5T was one of the best-rated devices on Amazon. OnePlus 6 will also have a limited Avengers themed edition to tap into the Marvel mania post the global blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. The model will be priced at Rs 44,999.

Amitabh Bachchan had previously said, “Being a OnePlus user myself, I am thrilled to represent the brand in India and become a part of the passionate community of OnePlus fans to take the brand legacy ahead.”

Reacting on Amitabh Bachchan coming onboard for the brand, Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus had said sometime back, “Our association with Bachchan will further strengthen this bond, give our users a greater sense of purpose and help the brand scale to new heights.”

