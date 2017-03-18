Amitabh Bachchan on Shashi Kapoor’s birthday: To some of the most adventurous times we spent together, see pic

Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor have worked in several films including hits like Deewaar, Suhaag, Kabhie Kabhie, Trishul, Silsila and Namak Halaal. Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor have worked in several films including hits like Deewaar, Suhaag, Kabhie Kabhie, Trishul, Silsila and Namak Halaal.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor have worked in several films including hits like Deewaar, Suhaag, Kabhie Kabhie, Trishul, Silsila and Namak Halaal. The actor took to Twitter Shashi Kapoor on his 79th birthday. Amitabh wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday Shashi Ji… And to some of the most exciting and adventurous times spent together .. on set .. off set.”

In 2009, Amitabh also mentioned Shashi Kapoor in his blog, writing, “In Mumbai, Shashiji had always been a great support. I would visit him on set when I was looking for a job, he already being an established star by then, and he would introduce me to all his directors.”

Other Bollywood actors including Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and wished the actor on his birthday. Rishi wrote, “Shashi Kapoor. Many Happy Returns of the Day uncle! God Bless!.” Actor Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful man! #ShashiKapoor.”

T 2467 – Happy birthday Shashi ji .. and to some of the most exciting and adventurous times spent together .. on set .. off set .. !! pic.twitter.com/iMVksUwYCk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2017

Shashi Kapoor. Many Happy Returns of the Day uncle! God Bless! pic.twitter.com/crLUBR3v5H — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 17, 2017

Happy birthday to the most beautiful man! #ShashiKapoor http://t.co/7pd4nIGMcF — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 18, 2017

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, whose 1975 blockbuster Deewar co-starring Shashi Kapoor clocked 42 years, praised the film, saying “it had the the best screenplay ever.” Deewar is among the films that established Bachchan as the “angry young man” of Hindi cinema. The story revolved around two brothers Vijay and Ravi.

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan is a carbon copy of mother Kareena Kapoor. Bollywood star kids who look exactly like parents

While Vijay turns to crime, Ravi becomes an honest cop, who is sent to catch his own brother. The 74-year-old actor, who played Vijay in the Yash Chopra-directed crime drama, took to Twitter to remember the film. “42 YEARS of ‘DEEWAR’… the best screenplay ever !! And 100 weeks trophy, compared to the weeks of today’s films… Times change,” Bachchan wrote.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd