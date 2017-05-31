Amitabh Bachchan on Priyanka Chopra facing trolls for her short-dress: Neither am I the PM, nor am I Priyanka so how can I answer

Amitabh Bachchan tried to avoid the issue of Priyanka Chopra getting trolled. Amitabh Bachchan tried to avoid the issue of Priyanka Chopra getting trolled.

Known for skirting issues and developments that go beyond films and bear a larger social relevance, megastar Amitabh Bachchan quite expectedly avoided commenting on the criticism actor Priyanka Chopra received for wearing a dress during her meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Priyanka met the PM yesterday in Berlin and as soon as she made the photos from their meet public, many in the social media began commenting that she was not appropriately dressed. In no time, there was a barrage of sexist remarks against the actor, with people saying that she should not have “shown” her legs. Priyanka was wearing a knee-length dress.

When asked about the trolls against her, Bachchan first tried to ignore giving any direct comment by joking, “Neither am I the PM, nor am I Priyanka Chopra so how can I give any answer on this.” After the scribe pushed for a reply from him by asking what was his opinion about the criticism Priyanka was subjected to, the megastar looked annoyed and gestured at the journalist to let it be.

Bachchan was asked at an event, where he promote a new single featuring him and Maharashtra Chief Minister Deven Fadnavis’ wife Amruta. It is Amruta’s debut single.

Bachchan’s non-responsiveness becomes secondary when one looks at Priyanka’s comeback against the trolls. Earlier in the day, the actor posted a photo of herself and her mother with both wearing short dresses. Priyanka captioned the picture, “Some more legs.”

The actor is being lauded for standing up against shaming and sexism.

