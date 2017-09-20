Mumbai Rains: Amitabh Bachchan thinks ‘The God’s they be angry again’

Amitabh Bachchan says the Gods fury has caused the Mumbai Rains. Amitabh Bachchan says the Gods fury has caused the Mumbai Rains.

The Mumbai rains have once again brought the city which never stops to a standstill. And for the megastar Amitabh Bachchan it is because the ‘Gods are angry’. The Pink actor took to his Twitter handle and asked the Mumbaikars to remain safe. He wrote, “The God’s they be angry again .. ! They thunder and lightning loud and now it pours here in Mumbai .. be safe remain in the house.” What drew attention to his post is that once again the actor posted a photo of himself with his tweet for which he was heavily trolled the last time. But unlike the last time, this photo had him bowing in front of the idol of a deity.

When Mumbai came to a standstill on August 29, Amitabh, in a series of tweets tried to be a little jolly amidst the difficult situation. But his tweet which read, “Don’t try to fight nature .. don’t put blame .. what did the most powerful nation in the World do against Hurricane Harvey ??” invited the fury of Twitterati.

T 2552 – The God’s they be angry again .. ! They thunder and lightning loud and now it pours here in Mumbai .. be safe remain in the house pic.twitter.com/piyizzuczb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 19, 2017

T 2531 – Don’t try to fight nature .. don’t put blame .. what did the most powerful nation in the World do against Hurricane Harvey ?? pic.twitter.com/rvSJXS0Zgl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police issued an alert for heavy rains and as a precautionary measure, the schools and colleges in the city were shut for a day. Several low-lying localities were flooded, leading to traffic jams across the city. Operations at the Mumbai International Airport remain suspended until this morning, with a total of 56 flights diverted.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder brought up the conflict at his home because of Mumbai rains on Twitter. He tweeted, “Major conflict at home. Wife praying for rain to stop, so she can travel. Kids praying for rain to go on, so no school tomorrow.#MumbaiRains.”

Major conflict at home. Wife praying for rain to stop, so she can travel. Kids praying for rain to go on, so no school tomorrow.#MumbaiRains — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) September 19, 2017

Actor Vivek Oberoi saluted the efforts of Mumbai Police in his tweet. “Big salute to the @MumbaiPolice for their undeterred support during the heavy #MumbaiRains! Hope all #MumbaiKars are safe! 🙏,” wrote Vivek.

Big salute to the @MumbaiPolice for their undeterred support during the heavy #MumbaiRains! Hope all #MumbaiKars are safe! 🙏 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) September 19, 2017

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd