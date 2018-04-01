Amitabh Bachchan lauds Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail, says ‘happy to see such creativity’

Blackmail, directed by Abhinay Deo, stars Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in the lead role. Blackmail, directed by Abhinay Deo, stars Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in the lead role.

The trailer and songs of Irrfan Khan’s upcoming film Blackmail has generated quite a buzz. While the audience has to wait a little longer to experience this unique blackmail tale directed by Abhiany Deo, Amitabh Bachchan has given his verdict on Twitter. The actor has given thumbs-up for Irrfan and other’s act in the film and wrote he is “happy to see such creativity.”

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, Big B wrote, “Saw a delightful film today .. “BLACKMAIL” ..http://youtu.be/TDF1qdUtbzw .. a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing ..Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !!

Meanwhile, Irrfan, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, is out of the country for his treatment. Abhinay, who met Irrfan, said the Hindi Medium actor wanted the film to release on April 6, as per the schedule. “The promotions, songs are on and he has seen it all and he is very happy the way things are going,” said Abhinay. The director is hopeful that Irrfan will watch the film with the team again.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet:

T 2760 – Saw a delightful film today .. "BLACKMAIL" ..http://t.co/e79YFffALp .. a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing ..

Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !! pic.twitter.com/Srv9BgiOE2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 31, 2018

Irrfan’s other projects, which were scheduled to go on the floors this year, have been put on hold for now. The actor was supposed to shoot for Vishal Bharadwaj’s film, which would have marked Irrfan’s reunion with Piku co-star Deepika Padukone.

After learning about Irrfan’s illness, Vishal announced, “Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner.”

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Blackmail also stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh in pivotal roles. The film heads to the silver screens on April 6.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd