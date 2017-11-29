Amitabh Bachchan: Honoured and filled with such gratefulness to IFFI

Smriti Irani and Akshay Kumar felicitated superstar Amitabh Bachchan with ‘Personality of the Year Award.’ Smriti Irani and Akshay Kumar felicitated superstar Amitabh Bachchan with ‘Personality of the Year Award.’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was conferred with the ‘Indian Film Personality of the Year Award’ at the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Tuesday, has described the evening as one that he shall never forget.

The veteran star was honoured for his outstanding contribution to the Indian film industry. Big B took to his blog to thank Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, who presented the award to him at the 48th edition of IFFI.

“Thank you Smriti ji Hon Minister for Information & Broadcasting and the trouble you took in organising a most memorable evening for me .. one that I shall never forget ..” he wrote.

The Pink star also took to Twitter to express his delight as he posted, “A most humbling evening at the IFFI awards .. honoured and filled with such gratefulness to IFFI and the extremely endearing words by Akshay Kumar, Karan, and the dignitaries ..”

Celebrating the illustrious contribution of @SrBachchan ji to the world of cinema, it is our privilege to honour him with Indian Film Personality of the Year at #IFFI2017. pic.twitter.com/IbWzwUtKRR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 28, 2017

An actor, a gentleman, an inspiration that transcends generations,There is only one Amitabh Bachchan ! I feel blessed to be an actor in the same era as you sir ,today’s performance was a small thank you from your biggest fan, Love you @SrBachchan sir pic.twitter.com/CncWbU3O9D — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) November 28, 2017

America has Batman, Spider-Man, Superman…but India and my superhero is our very own Angry Young Man, @SrBachchan Sir, rightly the Indian Personality of the Year ! #IFFI2017 pic.twitter.com/g1y4rvUQtx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 28, 2017

T 2725 -A most humbling evening at the IFFI awards .. honoured and filled with such gratefulness to IFFI and the extremely endearing words by Akshay Kumar, Karan, and the dignitaries .. मेरा आभार , स्नेह pic.twitter.com/yNWbzl8ljP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 28, 2017

Akshay Kumar, who was also persent at the event, honoured the 75-year-old by saying that while America had Superman, Batman and Spider Man, India had Angry Young Man (Big B).

Impaired by controversies over movies like S Durga and Nude, the 48th International Film Festival of India was nevertheless a dazzling celebration of cinema with renowned filmmakers like Majid Majidi showcasing their films in front of eager audiences. The festival saw the screening of 200 films and opened with Majid Majidi’s first India-based film Beyond the Clouds. Beyond the Clouds stars Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.

