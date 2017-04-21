Amitabh Bachchan on clean India: We need to act, not just discuss

Amitabh Bachchan talks about how to keep the city clean and the need for raising awareness at an individual level. Amitabh Bachchan talks about how to keep the city clean and the need for raising awareness at an individual level.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has taken up the initiative of cleanliness in India quite seriously. At an event in Mumbai recently, Bachchan spoke about the importance of having a clean green city, and in turn a cleaner and greener country.

“We need to educate people on an individual and psychological level. I can clean up my place and throw it into somebody else’s place.” Said Bachchan at the NDTV Swachh India event. He further added that while it is easy to do so, one should take it up as a responsibility to clean-up their surrounding for themselves, and when everyone cleans up, the nation will become clean.

According to the statistics that were presented, Mumbai doesn’t come across as a clean city, but Delhi and Pune does. To this Bachchan reacted with shock and said, “When I heard that Pune and Delhi are ahead in cleanliness and not seeing Mumbai in this list I felt somewhat sad and I think cities should compete with each other in this drive.”

This was followed by a discussion on various aspects of Bachchan’s contribution to the campaign- #Mere10Guz. This initiative talks about the importance of composting and waste segregation, how we can take steps towards achieving it and the impact of these simple measures on the society. Bachchan also interacted live with school in Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata that have been doing waste segregation and composting. The veteran actor also said, “To achieve results in cleaner India we need to act and not just discuss.” Encouraging the school children talking so profusely about the environment, Bachchan said, “Kids are a great inspiration to the elders, they are the soul of such campaigns. People listen to kids, so they can encourage them and motivate them.”

At the end of the event a resident of the locality gifted Bachchan a chair made of recycled paper, and on accepting the humble gift, Bachchan said, “thank you for the chair, this will be for my granddaughter Aaradhya!”

