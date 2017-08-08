Amitabh Bachchan on 75th birthday bash: If some are surreptitiously planning it, may it be known I shall not be there

Amitabh Bachchan quashes the rumours of a grand party on his 75th birthday. Amitabh Bachchan quashes the rumours of a grand party on his 75th birthday.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is turning 75 on October 11 this year, and his birthday celebration plan is not what you’d expect. Reports suggest that there is going to be a big bash in the city. However, in a blog post on Monday, Big B has something different to say about his big day.

The blog post reads: “Many threaten and plan a 75th celebration for my birth. May it be known that there shall be no such event, allowed or even acknowledged. May it be known that if there is such move by others, they must withdraw from it for I shall never acknowledge or endorse such… Be it family or Ef (extended family) or any other… it is not going to be with any consent. It shall only drive me to some isolated unknown location which shall never be known by any. Period!”

The star also took to Twitter and slammed all the news about his big birthday bash. He posted, बड़े बड़े समाचार पत्रों internet पे और अन्य जगहों से मुझे पढ़ने को मिल रहा हैं की मेरा जन्मदिवस धूम शूम से मनाया जाएगा ! निराधार !!

In yet another tweet, Amitabh Bachchan further rubbished party plans. He tweeted: “News of big celebration for my 75th incorrect! And if some are surreptitiously planning it, may it be known I SHALL NOT BE THERE”

From our sources close to Sr Bachchan, we have heard that Big B wants to go to some relaxing place. The aging star has a packed work schedule with Thugs of Hindostan, 102 Not Out and Season 9 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The source reveals, “Amitabh Bachchan is planning to not even be in town on his birthday. He wants to go to a relaxing place, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.”

Amidst Bachchan’s plan to not celebrate his birthday and many rumours of his big birthday bash, we can only wait and watch what happens.

