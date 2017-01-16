Amitabh Bachchan not heading to Hollywood anytime soon

Amitabh Bachchan says he has no plans to venture out to the foreign shores. Amitabh Bachchan says he has no plans to venture out to the foreign shores.

Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in Hollywood with 2003 film The Great Gatsby, but he is not heading to the West anytime soon. The megastar says he has no offers from the foreign shores at the moment.

Many Indian actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur are crossing borders, and making a mark in Hollywood.

Ask Big B about this, and he says he has no plans to venture out to the foreign shores.”There are no projects that have come my way, so the answer is no,” Amitabh told IANS over an email from Mumbai.

“The Great Gatsby”, directed by Baz Luhrmann, also featured Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Tobey Maguire. Amitabh plays the brief role of Meyer Wolfsheim.

Amitabh Bachchan’s still from The Great Gatsby:

Last year, Amitabh got critical acclaim with “Pink”, a movie about issues that women face. The actor says he believes “that the reward for me in my film ‘Pink’ is really a reward for the issue that ‘Pink’ so impressively depicted.”

Amitabh Bachchan came to be known as Bollywood’s “Angry young man” and gradually worked his way to be tagged its “Shahenshah”. After years of stepping into different characters, India’s cinematic legend says his evolving on-screen persona is a reflection of the change in roles offered to him in sync with his age.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The 74-year-old has for a while dwelt upon the “interesting offers” coming his way, but he has been unable to take them on because of paucity of time. Despite the rare stardom that he enjoys, Big B — as he is fondly called — follows a very simple rule when it comes to his professional life.