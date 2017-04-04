Confirmed! Amitabh Bachchan NOT a part of Mohanlal’s Randamoozham

Amitabh Bachchan was rumoured to be playing Bhishma in Mohanlal-starrer Randamoozham. Amitabh Bachchan was rumoured to be playing Bhishma in Mohanlal-starrer Randamoozham.

As soon as Mohanlal announced his next project, Randamoozham, there were speculations that the film would also star Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Bhishma. In fact, even director Sreekumar had spoken about the possibilities of Big B being a part of this mega-budget movie. However, all such speculations were put to rest with an official statement from Amitabh Bachchan’s spokesperson who said, “We would like to deny this news and state that Mr Bachchan is in no capacity associated with or a part of the above-mentioned film directed by Mr Sreekumar. Any news or story reporting otherwise is false and incorrect.”

Earlier, Sreekumar had spoken about the film in an interview to Times of India, where he confirmed the presence of Amitabh Bachchan in Randamoozham. The film is an adaptation of MT Vasudevan Nair’s novel with the same title. He said, “We aren’t taking any cinematic liberties with the character for the movie, he will be playing the role as it is in the book.”

After this development, there has been no further statement from the director or Mohanlal on the matter. If Amitabh Bachchan would have signed the project, Randamoozham would have marked the third collaboration of the two superstars – Mohanlal and Big B, after Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag and 2010 film Kandahar, which was directed by Major Ravi.

Walking on the lines of Telugu blockbuster Baahubali, Mohanlal’s film would be made in two parts with a budget of a whopping Rs 600 crores.

Here is the official statement:

This is with regards to recent media reports of Mr Amitabh Bachchan reportedly essaying Bhishma in the movie version of M.T.Vasudevan Nair’s Randamoozham directed by Sreekumar.

As the official spokesperson agency for Mr Bachchan, we would like to deny this news and state that Mr Bachchan is in no capacity associated with or a part of the above mentioned film directed by Mr Sreekumar. Any news or story reporting otherwise is false and incorrect.

