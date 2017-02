Amitabh Bachchan roots for river Narmada’s cleanliness campaign

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that such a campaign will not only purify our rivers but will also make sure that we hand over clean rivers to the upcoming generations. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that such a campaign will not only purify our rivers but will also make sure that we hand over clean rivers to the upcoming generations.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has hailed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s initiative “Namami Devi Narmade” Narmada Seva Yatra, which aims at making the Narmada river free of pollution.

Amitabh took to his Twitter and Facebook accounts on Wednesday and wrote, “FB 1620 -#NamamiDeviNarmade #NarmadaSewaYatra is a legendary campaign initiated by MP’s CM @ChouhanShivraj to make river Narmada free from pollution. #NarmadaSewaYatra will surely help in spreading awareness among people across India to wake up & start conserving their life-giving rivers. Initiatives like #NarmadaSewaYatra will not only purify our rivers but we will also be able to hand over clean rivers to upcoming generations. Instead of just speaking, we will have to make our surroundings open defecation-free, plant more & more trees at rivers & avoid intoxication. With these minimal efforts, we will be able to revive our beloved Maa Narmada, the giver of pleasure. Har Har Narmade!!

He tweeted, "Namami Devi Narmade, Narmada Sewa Yatra legendary campaign initiated by MP's CM to make river Narmada pollution free. It will surely help in spreading awareness among people across India to wake up and start conserving their life-giving rivers. Initiatives like Narmada Sewa Yatra will not only purify our rivers, but will also hand over clean rivers to upcoming generations."

“Namami Devi Narmade” Narmada Seva Yatra started in December 2016 from the place of origin of the Narmada river, Amarkantak. It will cover 1831 km on the southern bank comprising 548 villages/towns and 1513 km on the northern bank comprising 556 village/towns, thus covering 3344 km in 144 days. The yatra will be completed on May 11.

