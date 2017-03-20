Amitabh Bachchan: My gratitude to those condoling death of Aishwarya Rai’s father

Amitabh Bachchan also posted a long message on his official blog. Amitabh Bachchan also posted a long message on his official blog.

Amitabh Bachchan has expressed gratitude to everyone for paying condolences on the passing of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai. Amitabh took to Twitter to write, “To them that express condolence on the passing of Aishwarya’s Father .. my gratitude.”

Krishnaraj, who was in the intensive care at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, succumbed to lymphoma, breathing his last on March 18. The funeral was attended by many of their industry friends, including Shah Rukh Khan, Simi Garewal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowariker with wife Sunita, Kunal Kapoor, J P Dutta, Goldie Behl, Manish Malhotra, Puneet Malhotra, Sikander Kher, Bunty Walia and others.

Earlier, Amitabh also posted a long message on his official blog. He wrote, “That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving.”

“That walk to the ultimate destination and the reality… Embracing the tragedy, the discussions on its transport, its rituals, its formalities… The custom, the tradition, the visitors with the sadness and the embrace of consolation, the last rites, the carriage, the placement, the cremation… What to say what to put out where to put to… All laden with grief and departure,” he added.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai was reportedly battling cancer. Her spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “Yes, it is true that Mr Krishnaraj Rai has passed away.” He survived by wife Vrinda, son Aditya and Aishwarya.

