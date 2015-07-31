Amitabh Bachchan meets on-screen mother Sulochana on her birthday

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited yesteryear actress Sulochana Latkar’s home here to celebrate her 86th birthday. (Source: Twitter)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited yesteryear actress Sulochana Latkar’s home here to celebrate her 86th birthday.

Sulochana, who epitomised mother roles in ’70s, donned the parent’s character of almost all the leading actors of that era be it Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand or Mehmood.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted:

T 1946 – Sulochana ji, Mother to so many leading men in films – soft gentle and endearing .. 86th birthday ! pic.twitter.com/C9olRbf7pp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 30, 2015

The “Piku” star also shared pictures of him taking the actress’ blessing.

T 1946 – Badon ka aashirwaad ! Sulochana ji ka janm divas , 86 saal ! Maa ki bhumika kitni baar nibhayi filmo mein ! pic.twitter.com/fdIVQsxYFA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 30, 2015

