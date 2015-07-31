Presents Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan meets on-screen mother Sulochana on her birthday

Amitabh Bachchan visited yesteryear actress Sulochana Latkar's home here to celebrate her 86th birthday.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: July 31, 2015 11:46 am
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited yesteryear actress Sulochana Latkar's home here to celebrate her 86th birthday.
Sulochana, who epitomised mother roles in '70s, donned the parent's character of almost all the leading actors of that era be it Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand or Mehmood.

Sulochana, who epitomised mother roles in ’70s, donned the parent’s character of almost all the leading actors of that era be it Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand or Mehmood.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted:

The “Piku” star also shared pictures of him taking the actress’ blessing.

