Amitabh Bachchan lends voice to reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Big B will be introducing director Rohit Shetty.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice for the opening episode of the action-adventure show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

The show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi – Darr Ka Blockbuster’ starts tonight. Big B will be introducing director Rohit Shetty, who is the host of this season, sources said.

Bachchan had done a special song in Rohit’s directorial venture ‘Bol Bachchan’.

The fifth season of this TV reality show has an interesting line-up including actress Mugdha Godse, Niktin Dheer, Ranvir Shorey, choreographer-actor Salman Yusuff Khan, Rajniesh Duggal, Dayananad Shetty known as Daya, Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina, TV actress Pooja Gor, stunt woman Geeta Tandon, couple Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon, Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu, Femina Miss India International and IPL host Rochelle Maria Rao, model Deana Uppal and Ajaz Khan.

The show this time has been shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

