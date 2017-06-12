This is how Amitabh Bachchan left Sonam Kapoor embarrassed

Minutes after the Sonam Kapoor replied a ‘Thank You’ to Suniel Shetty, she was left red-faced by Amitabh Bachchan who reminded her that she forgot to reply to him. Minutes after the Sonam Kapoor replied a ‘Thank You’ to Suniel Shetty, she was left red-faced by Amitabh Bachchan who reminded her that she forgot to reply to him.

Actor Sonam Kapoor did not see this coming. Days after celebrating her 32nd birthday with rumoured beau Anand Ahuja and a few other close friends, the actor took to social media to thank her colleagues individually for their wishes.

Minutes after the actor replied a ‘Thank You’ to Suniel Shetty, she was left red-faced as megastar Amitabh Bachchan reminded her that she forgot to reply to him despite his text message on her birthday.

Under her tweet to Shetty, Bachchan wrote, “… and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !!😡.”

The best that Sonam could do after reading this was put a host of ‘Sorry’s, as she wrote, “Oh my god sir!! I didn’t get it!! I always reply!! Thank you so much! I got @juniorbachchan message 🙈🙈🙈 I’m so so sorry.”

Over the weekend, Sonam gave her fans a sneak peek into how she celebrated her special day. She took to her Instagram and posted three videos wherein she is seen cutting cakes and twirling with happiness.

Thank you so so much!! Tons and tons of love http://t.co/dWyFSwHt2h — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 12, 2017

… and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !!😡 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2017

Oh my god sir!! I didn’t get it!! I always reply!! Thank you so much! I got @juniorbachchan message 🙈🙈🙈 I’m so so sorry http://t.co/AwG4S9W2xr — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 12, 2017

In the video where the actor is seen standing next to her name written in bright white lights, she looked all happy and wrote, “here is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. I have never ever felt so so loved in my life. I’m so overfilled with joy and love that my cup runneth over. Thank you my amazing family and friends. I feel so so special and blessed to be me, I hope every girl gets to feel this way. #everydayphenomenal.”

This same video was shared by Anand on Instagram on Friday, June 9, but he later deleted it.

In the second video, Sonam had a sparkling smile on her face as she cut the cake with Anand sitting right next to her. From the video it was clear that Sonam had an intimate birthday party with only her favourites in attendance. Captioning the video, Sonam wrote, “So much love ❤️ my whole world.” Even though the actor didn’t have any release so far in the year, 2017 has already become memorable for her owing to the National Award mention she received for her work in Neerja.

She will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in R Balki’s Padman.

