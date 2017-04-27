Amitabh Bachchan leaves Sarkar 3 promotions to rush to Vinod Khanna’s family

Amitabh Bachchan left the promotion midway to rush to the hospital. Amitabh Bachchan left the promotion midway to rush to the hospital.

The Bollywood fraternity is mourning the loss of one of its brightest stars – Vinod Khanna. The news had shocked everyone and actors, directors and many other members of the Indian film industry took to Twitter and Instagram to post about their feelings and dealt with their grief. Amitabh Bachchan, one of Vinod Khanna contemporaries and a co-star in many films from the late 70s to early 80s, was attending a promotional event for his upcoming release Sarkar 3.

It was in the middle of this that Big B heard the news, and the actor left everything midway and rushed to the hospital. Fans of the duo who created magic together on screen in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar do seem to find solace in this.

Strange coincidence. Friends Vinod Khanna and Feroz Khan die the same day 27th April. Khan sahab passed away 27th April 2009 Bangalore. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

On the other hand, veteran actor Vinod Khanna also shared screen space with Feroz Khan in three films and was known to have been best of friends. However, Feroz Khan passed away eight years ago on this same date and he was also battling cancer. While Vinod Khanna succumbed to bladder cancer on April 27, 2017; his friend Feroz passed away eight years before on the same day after fighting lung cancer. Rishi Kapoor, in fact, tweeted about this and said, “Strange coincidence. Friends Vinod Khanna and Feroz Khan die the same day 27th April. Khan sahab passed away 27th April 2009 Bangalore (sic).”

Sophie Choudry also took to Instagram to share a poster of the duo’s film Qurbani, and wrote, “Two legends who shared so many cinematic frames together & who now share the date they both moved to a higher place.. 27 April 2009 for Khan Saab & 27 April 2017 for Vinod Khanna ji. Both the epitome of cool, classy, charismatic movie stars.. ‘Tis the end of an era. RIP Vinodji. Aap humare dilon mein sada “Amar” rahenge . My deepest condolences to the family @mrkhanna 🙏🏼 #vinodkhanna #legend #icon #bollywood #amarakbaranthony #qurbani #dayavan #ferozkhan (sic).”

