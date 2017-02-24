Amitabh Bachchan lauds Shoojit Sircar’s film on exam pressure

Shoojit Sircar’s film The Pressure shows the condition children go through when parents pressurise them to get good marks. Shoojit Sircar’s film The Pressure shows the condition children go through when parents pressurise them to get good marks.

Shoojit Sirkar’s debut short film The Pressure, which deals with the exam pressure on children and creating awareness in parents about their child’s performance anxiety has impressed Amitabh Bachchan. “Bachchan has seen the film and he liked it. He said it is a very pertinent issue and dealt very well,” said Sircar in a press conference, who was also the co-producer of Big B starrer Pink.

In his last production Pink, Shoojit Sircar addressed the issue of women safety. Now, in his first short film, the filmmaker has dealt with the pressure children go through during exam season. “I look for a subject, which is around me and try to deal with the subject in my way. However, I feel I see an issue like a normal person and present it in a simple manner. For me, it is important to reach the audience,” he told the media.

In the film, kids write open letters to their parents to say them how the parent’s continuous pressure on them was making their life hard and stressful. With tearful eyes, they request their parents not to demotivate them with comparing them with some other kids but to stand by their side as they try their best to compete with the stress and syllabus.

Sircar said, he made this fictional story in a documentary style and hopes the film will generate a discussion between kids and parents.