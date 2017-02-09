Amitabh Bachchan joins hands to raise funds for his alma mater Kirori Mal College

Amitabh Bachchan studied in Kirori Mal College from the year 1959 to 1962. Amitabh Bachchan studied in Kirori Mal College from the year 1959 to 1962.

Amitabh Bachchan was spotted yesterday at his alma mater Kirori Mal College, where he, along with other alumni members, assembled to raise funds to rebuild the college theatre, which is in the name of their Drama teacher Frank Thakurdas.

Clicked in a white kurta and yellow Nehru jacket, the 74-year-old actor tweeted, “College Alumni, meet to raise funds rebuild College theatre in name of Drama teacher Frank Thakurdas .. many alumni now in Films.”

T 2528 – College Alumni, meet to raise funds rebuild College theatre in name of Drama teacher Frank Thakurdas .. many alumni now in Films pic.twitter.com/3loVKVGoOz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 8, 2017

Elaborating his thoughts on the same, Big-B posted on his Blog, “My College in University, Kirori Mal College where we did our theatre also under the tutelage of Mr Frank Thakurdas, has now got together as an Alumni to re instate our College Hall, which has due to neglect withered and is now in a non usable condition .. we wish to rebuild it as a Frank Thakurdas Memorial Hall ..”

Adding, “Many of the prominent faces in our film Industry are from the Alumni and it was a delightful evening to get together to pledge our support to reinstate this prestigious theatre in the name of the person that introduced us to drama and acting and paved the way in a sense for many that now have adorned the film Industry ..”

Here are some more pictures from the event.

On the same note, the Shehenshah of Bollywood studied in Kirori Mal College from the year 1959 to 1962.

Some of the other alumni members, spotted at the event, were celebs like Satish Kaushik and Kabir Bedi.