Amitabh Bachchan’s job application to work with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone is hilarious

Amitabh Bachchan is one celebrity who is really active on social media. From his pictures of meeting fans on Sundays to remembering his old films, Big B often shares his opinions and comments. This time the actor shared a picture of a news piece on how the two divas of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, are too tall for actors like Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Well for this ‘height problem’ of Bollywood, Mr Bachchan shared a solution and yes, also a job application.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Job Application : Amitabh Bachchan DOB 11.10.1942 .. age 76 .. 49 yrs experience in films .. approx 200 films acted .. speaks Hindi .. HEIGHT 6’2’’ .. available .. You shall never have height problem !!”

Well we wonder how Aamir and Shahid will react to this post of Big B but Katrina and Deepika must have a smile on their faces after reading this.

Big B has earlier worked with Deepika in Piku and the father-daughter they played on-screen was loved by all. Amitabh Bachchan also recently sent a handwritten note to Deepika for her performance in Padmaavat.

See Amitabh Bachchan’s job application here:

T 2617 – Job Application :

Name : Amitabh Bachchan

DOB : 11.10.1942, Allahabad

Age : 76 yrs

Credentials : worked in films for 49 years , IN APPROX 200 FILMS

Speaks ; Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali HEIGHT : 6’2” .. Available .. YOU SHALL NEVER HAVE HEIGHT PROBLEM !!! pic.twitter.com/7SBGedQNz9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 17, 2018

Big B is also set to work with Katrina Kaif in their upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Amitabh Bachhan lately recited a poem, written by him, for his legion of fans on the special occasion of him completing 49 years in the Hindi film industry. He officially joined the film industry on February 15, 1969, when he signed his debut movie Saat Hindustani.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be also be seen sharing the screen space with Rishi Kapoor in his next film 102 Not Out.

