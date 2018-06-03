Amitabh Bachchan shares a lovely throwback photo with Jaya Bachchan on their wedding anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for 45 years. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for 45 years.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a classic photo of himself with his wife and actor-politician Jaya Bachchan. In the greyscale photo, Big B, as Amitabh is affectionately referred to by his fans, can be seen giving a rose to his wife and co-star in many films. Amitabh Bachchan and then-Jaya Bhaduri married in 1973. They have two children, Shweta Bachchan (now Shweta Nanda after her marriage) and Bollywood actor, Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 2825 – They that give love and send greetings on our 45th marriage anniversary .. my gratitude and love .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️ स्नेह और आदर उन सब को , जिन्होंने जया और मुझे, हमारी विवाह जयंती पे बधाई भेजी है ,, अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद.”

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote on his blog, “The flowers and wishes adorn the house in the advance greetings for the morrow – our Wedding Anniversary, June 3rd 1973 .. now 45 years .. !”

Abhishek Bachchan also wished his parents on Instagram. He posted a photo that looks like a film still of the couple. He captioned the photo, “I wish that both of you continue to laugh and love for the next 45 years too. Happy 45th anniversary Ma and Pa. I love you.”

With Mumbai getting its first monsoon shower on Saturday evening, the 75-year-old actor expressed his happiness over the weather but pondered on the condition of the farmers and the homeless on his blog.

He posted: “Nature waits for this moment an entire year; as do we for the relief of summer and the gentleness of climate around. But does it bring succour to them that farm and harvest; to them that dwell without roof upon the pavements; to them that work their jobs for earnings on open skies?”

