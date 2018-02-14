Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan: The ultimate Yash Chopra romance

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan first met on the sets of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 hit Guddi. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan first met on the sets of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 hit Guddi.

Is there a more popular romance saga than that of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan? We think not. The Shehenshah of Bollywood had first laid his eyes on Jaya on a magazine cover and had thought that the actor embodied every trait of the ‘perfect’ woman. The megastar had revealed the same during an interview with Simi Garewal on her show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

The two finally met on the sets of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 hit Guddi. Jaya later told the media that she was in complete awe of Bachchan, and she fell for him soon after.

“I was introduced to him on the sets of Guddi. I was impressed by him and somewhat in awe as he was Harivanshrai Bachchan’s son. I fell in love with him very soon,” the actor had revealed during an interview.

While Jaya was already a big name in the industry, Bachchan was still trying to find his foot in showbiz. It’s been reported that Bachchan’s heart began beating for Jaya during the shooting of the 1972 film Ek Nazar.

In 1973, the couple reportedly wanted to go to London to celebrate the success of Zanjeer, but apparently, Amitabh Bachchan’s parents didn’t approve of the trip as the stars were not married to each other then. The two soon tied the knot and travelled to UK together. But it was not all a bed of roses for the star couple. Their relationship, just like every other marriage, had its share of ups and downs.

A few years later, it was reported that Amitabh and Rekha were in a relationship. The two had allegedly grown close to each other while shooting for the 1976 flick Do Anjaane. Rekha had even begun wearing sindoor. The rumours of the stars’ affair was kept alive until Yash Chopra’s romantic drama Silsila. The movie, which featured a love triangle, starred Rekha, Amitabh and Jaya in lead roles. Talk about art mirroring life. But it was apparently, after the movie, that Bachchan decided to choose Jaya. And the rest, as they, is history.

