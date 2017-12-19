Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback picture of Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli

Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture of Jaya with daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya. Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture of Jaya with daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya.

Amitabh Bachchan is known to be a doting family man. Be it as a grandfather, father or husband, he has been pretty vocal in expressing his love for his near and dear ones on social media. And in between a number of posts on his Instagram handle, Big B also shared a photo of Jaya Bachchan with daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli.

His caption reads, “Mother .. daughter .. granddaughter .. DAUGHTERS ARE THE BEST .. !!!” The three can be seen decked up in traditional attire. But Amitabh has also told who is his favourite, it’s his daughter Shweta. Earlier, we had also witnessed Navya and Amitabh’s bond when the young lady went for a stroll with her grandad at his residence, Jalsa. The two walked hand in hand with bright smiles on their faces.

Recently on Navya’s birthday, her uncle Abhishek Bachchan had also put up an emotional post saying, “When did you grow from this to the elegant lady you are today? When did you grow from mamu picking you up from the airport to you coming to pick him up at the airport? When did you grow from mamu singing you to sleep to both of us staying up all night dancing? When did you grow from mamu shopping for you to you being my official shopper? When did you grow to decide that mamu still can’t treat you like the little bundle you used to be? When? To my favourite, to my niece, to my Navya….Happy 20th Birthday little lady. Mamu loves you very much. P.S. I have my shopping list ready. Please be prepared! 😉.”

