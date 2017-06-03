Amitabh Bachchan vividly remembers his marriage to Jaya Bachchan, the day when rains became ‘good omen’. See photo

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan 44th anniversary: Both actors got married on June 3, 1979. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan 44th anniversary: Both actors got married on June 3, 1979.

It has been 44 years, but Amitabh Bachchan still remembers the day he got married to Jaya Bachchan vividly. It was June 3, 1979, when both the actors got married. While Amitabh was still struggling to make it big in Bollywood, Jaya was already a successful star. The actor shared a picture of himself with wife Jaya on his Twitter page and wrote, “T 2443 – June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love ..” The actor wrote about the day in his blog and surprises with details.

Here’s what he wrote:

“… and as I set out from ‘Mangal’ a rented house of mine in JVPD scheme, 7th Road .. in my newly acquired second hand Pontiac Sports, 2 door, with Ma and Babuji with me .. my driver Nagesh, now passed away, insisting on driving me to an apartment of Jaya’s family friend at Malabar Hill .. on the 3rd of June 1973, a few drops of rain began to fall .. our neighbour ran out of their house and excitedly screamed to us .. ‘hurry to the wedding, its raining, a good omen.”

T 2443 – June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !! pic.twitter.com/Pl1eegkAEQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017

Actor’s son Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of his parents and wrote, “Happy Anniversary Ma & Pa. Shine on.” Amitabh and Jaya have acted in several Hindi films including Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Silsila and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Their marriage remains rock solid at a time when many marriages are falling apart in the tinsel town.

Amitabh also announced recently that he is all set to host the ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. “KBC has gracefully agreed to reappear and in doing so has coerced me into recording the registration questions for the contest to be on air by August-September! This year!” the actor wrote on his blog.

