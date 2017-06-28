Amitabh Bachchan is done with the first schedule of Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan in Malta

Amitabh Bachchan was in Malta to shoot for Thugs of Hindostan. Amitabh Bachchan was in Malta to shoot for Thugs of Hindostan.

Amitabh Bachchan has completed the first schedule of the upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan in Malta. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to share a picturesque image of the set. “Back to base… Travelling now after completion of my first schedule of Thugs Of Hindostan,” Big B tweeted.

The 74-year-old also took to his blog and wrote, “The unit of Thugs Of Hindostan gathers about me in numbers. I wonder what it could be. I think and apprehend some wrong that may have happened. They all stand in silence…I in apprehension…looking about…Then the Director steps out from the largish crew crowd and speaks, ‘It’s a wrap for Mr Bachchan for this schedule!’.”

Thugs of Hindostan, which went on floors last month also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It will very interesting to see the perfectionist Aamir Khan and Big B lighten the screen together, considering that both of them are some of Bollywood’s best power-packed performers. It is also their first film together.

T 2469 – Back to base .. travelling now after completion of my first schedule of TOH ..! pic.twitter.com/5zwgc5eGzK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 28, 2017

An adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, the movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release. The Yash Raj Films’ project, which promises to have hi-octane action and a dose of history, brings Amitabh and Aamir together for the first time. The 74-year-old cine icon will also be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in the upcoming movie 102 Not Out. The two will be working together after over two decades.

(with inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd