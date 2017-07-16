Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for Jagga Jasoos, Neetu Kapoor proud of son Ranbir Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan met Ranbir Kapoor during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos. Amitabh Bachchan met Ranbir Kapoor during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos.

Ranbir Kapoor’s journey during Jagga Jasoos was not an easy one. The film took almost three years to release, and for Ranbir, who was debuting as a producer with this project, it had tested his patience quite much. Even Katrina Kaif had credited Ranbir for handling the entire film in such a great way. While at the box office, it might be receiving mixed responses, Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for the film and Anurag Basu, who had directed the project.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “Just saw ‘Jagga Jasoos’ could not resist telling Anurag what a delightful, innovative, well executed film it was ; a joy to watch.” It is not just Big B but it seems even Ranbir’s mother and actor Neetu Kapoor is impressed with Ranbir’s career choice. The actor took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Ultimate Happiness: when the Child makes his parents proud of his existence ❤️🕵️” Ranbir’s career choices have always been different in comparison to his contemporaries. While the world is wanting him to become a hero on-screen, Ranbir’s characters have always have been down played and realistic to an extent.

Katrina, praising Ranbir’s patience during the filming of Jagga Jasoos said in an interview to indianexpress.com, “I think this (Jagga Jasoos) was the toughest film a producer could ever chose to produce or have in their history of producing film. If he (Ranbir) produces ten more films in the future it’s very unlikely to have a journey like this as trying and patience testing as this was. So he has done good job.”

Jagga Jasoos released on July 7.

