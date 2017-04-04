Amitabh Bachchan inaugurates the new CBFC office in Mumbai, see pics

Amitabh Bachchan was among the several other Bollywood celebs who came for the inauguration of the new CBFC office in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan was among the several other Bollywood celebs who came for the inauguration of the new CBFC office in Mumbai.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan inaugurated the new Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) office at the Film Division campus in Peddar Road, a posh location in South Mumbai. While Bachchan senior did not interact with the media, the event was a star-studded affair. Bollywood personalities like Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Abbas-Mustan, Boney Kapoor, Pritish Nandy, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, FTII chairman Gajendra Chauhan, and others were present at the occasion. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar who were also supposed to attend it, however, gave it a miss.

Chairperson of CBFC, Pahlaj Nihalani told us, “It is a great moment for us at CBFC that we are inaugurating the new office, at this facility we will be having everything digitised and it will facilitate online certification for films. This will ensure efficiency. The Walkeshwar office will still remain and all the movie screening for certification will take place there. And this office will have a corporate structure.”

Raveena Tandon spoke to media, “The censor board has been very supportive to me and my upcoming film ‘Maatr’. I was a chairman of CFSI (Children Film Society India) and my office was here too.”

Ramesh Sippy was heard saying, “I am happy that the board is now also going digital, ushering new changes. We all need that and it is a step in the right direction.” Sippy also jokingly said that though the board has moved to a new office, filmmakers will not stop filing their complaints with the board.

CBFC, which has been functioning from the Bharat Bhavan in the White House Complex at Walkeshwar, Mumbai since 1950s, was facing a severe space constraint due to a drastic increase in workload. Mumbai being the centre of the Hindi, Marathi, Bhojpuri, and Punjabi film industry, accounts for nearly 60% of all certification work of CBFC. Hence, the new office will ensure facilitation for all the work burden. CBFC is also going all digitised now, and the certification will also be done online. Besides CBFC having their own preview facilities, it will also be able to utilize additional preview theatres of Film Division as well as quicken the process of certification, henceforth.

