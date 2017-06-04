Amitabh Bachchan in Malta for Thugs of Hindostan shoot

I immediately find myself overdressed and uncomfortable, for the dress of the day is nothing beyond the knees said Amitabh Bachchan. I immediately find myself overdressed and uncomfortable, for the dress of the day is nothing beyond the knees said Amitabh Bachchan.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has landed in South European country Malta to join the shoot of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. “In the early hours of Mumbai morning, stepping onto the vehicle of air transport for distant land, to begin the shooting of Thugs of Hindostan’ in Malta,” Bachchan posted on his blog.

The film went on the floors in Malta last month. Explaining the travel route, he wrote: “Over the waters of the Arabian Sea and on to the sand coloured land of Doha, where we pick up some gasoline for the onward journey. And then on to Malta, flying over Saudi Arabia, over Cairo in Egypt, turning right on to the Mediterranean and driving in the skies straight to the island of Malta.”

“I immediately find myself overdressed and uncomfortable, for the dress of the day is nothing beyond the knees,” Big B added.

Being made on a lavish budget, the movie features high-octane action to be shot on a ship. An international crew has been working hard to create these elaborate ships.

“This ambitious film that brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time, will begin to shoot aboard two specially constructed, massive ships, that are currently docked by the Maltese seaside. Thugs of Hindostan will begin filming on these ships that have been built for over two months,” said a statement from Yash Raj Films.

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan will be collaborating for a project for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Dangal fame actor Fatima Sana Sheikh.

