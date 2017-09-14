Amitabh Bachchan impressed with women on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan, here’s why

Amitabh Bachchan is at present shooting for Thugs of Hindostan and is hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati. Amitabh Bachchan is at present shooting for Thugs of Hindostan and is hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently busy with his upcoming film ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’, says he finds it great to see many women on the set working harder than men. The actor took to his blog to share an update about the film and says that he is delighted to see so many women working on sets.

“The progress on TOH continues unabated and there is much to be written about, but confidentiality coerces me to preclude you to such observations .. and so the silence .. silence outside, but inside it is a loud and active audience working on the film in various degrees and folds .. nice .. shows the strength of pre production … and in particular a great delight to find so many women on set working harder than the men, in a job which one could never have dreamt about in our times,” Big B wrote on his blog.

In Thugs of Hindostan, the 74-year-old Bollywood icon will be seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Sheikh. This is for the first time when Aamir and Big B would be seen together in a film.

While much hasn’t been revealed about the film, actor Zeeshan Ayub revealed that it is a classic story and a grand period film. “Thugs of Hindostan is a classic story well said. It is a grand period film. It is not a conventional glossy film, though it is very commercial. It has a story to tell, it has complexes and plot points like a good classic and still they are trying new things which makes the project interesting,” said the actor in an interview to PTI.

The film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is an adaptation of the 1839 novel “Confessions of a Thug”. The movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release.

