Amitabh Bachchan visits Lilavati hospital for routine checkup

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Friday evening for a routine checkup, a source close to the actor said.

“Bachchan has been admitted to the hospital for a routine checkup. There is nothing serious. He is fine and it is just a normal checkup,” the source said.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen leaving Lilavati hospital at 9:05 pm.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier today, the teaser for Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film 102 Not Out was released online. The film stars Bachchan as a 102-year-old man with Rishi Kapoor playing his son. This morning Amitabh had tweeted after he returned from an all-night shoot for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan. The actor shared on Twitter, “T 2609 – Just back from an all night shoot for TOH .. now to bed and slumber .. love”

More details awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

