Amitabh Bachchan falls ill on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan, writes about getting help from doctors

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says his team of doctors will “fiddle around” with his body and set him up again.

“I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again. I will rest and keep informed in the process,” the 75-year-old posted on his blog on Tuesday morning.

“Ya. So, it’s 5 a.m. The morning after the night that began yesterday…for work. Some people need to work for a living and work hard.”

The cine icon had revealed last year that he had been nursing a “stiff neck and shoulder pain” as a result of past injuries from stunts he did in the 1970s and 1980s. He is currently shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan.

“It’s been rough. But whenever did any be achieved without it. There is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears. Then the expectation of all working out. Sometimes it does, most of the times not. That not is the catalyst.”

Doctors arrive in Jodhpur to check on Amitabh Bachchan (Photo credit: APH) Doctors arrive in Jodhpur to check on Amitabh Bachchan (Photo credit: APH)

“When they say not, it is the right impetus to say and deliver that it has been successful and achieved,” he wrote on the blog.

T 2741 – 4:51 AM .. and just back from work .. ! बिना मेहनत के कुछ नहीं मिलता

the city Jodhpur sleeps .. and so shall I in a while after connecting with the well wishers .. love🙏🙏🙂🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/2bsjzkLp3U — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2018

The megastar is in the habit of keeping his loved ones and fans updated about his whereabouts with short entries on his blog, Bachchan Bol, on a regular basis. Thugs of Hindostan also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is scheduled to release on November 7, 2018.

(With inputs from IANS)

