Here’s why Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won’t play Holi this year

While people are gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours Holi, the Bachchan parivaar has no plans to celebrate the festival following Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father, Krishnaraj Rai’s critical health condition. The Bachchan clan, which is known for making the most colourful arrangements on the festival and celebrating it with zest and zeal, is giving the celebrations a miss to be with their bahu Aishwarya and her family in their tough time.

A source informed India.com, “The family has been following a tradition every year to celebrate the festival together. They make arrangements way in advance, check their work schedules, to be able to come together on festivals. Diwali and Holi are very important. In fact, Holi party at the Bachchan’s is one of the most talked about in B-town while it is an intimate family affair. They have visitors from close friends to the industry people as well. But this time, the entire household in under a pall of gloom since bahu Ash’s father is unwell. Both Ash and Abhi have been busy at the hospital attending to him. The family is under immense stress and that’s why they have decided to not celebrate Holi. They will only indulge in the customary Holika Pooja but not play with colours the next day. The entire khandaan is upset and in great tension over his health.”

According to the Lilavati hospital sources, Aishwarya’s father had cancer in the past and he is likely to have had a recurrence. In fact, he was supposed to return home after a two-week stay in the hospital but has now been shifted to the ICU. Aishwarya’s spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “All I can tell you right now is that yes, Krishnaraj Rai, Aishwarya Rai’s father is hospitalised and is in the ICU. It is a delicate situation and can’t tell you anything more.”

Amitabh Bachchan paid a visit to the hospital to see Aish’s father. And at this moment, Aish is taking full care of his father while husband Abhishek Bachchan is very much by her side.

We hope a speedy recovery for Aishwariya Rai Bachchan’s father!

