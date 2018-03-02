Amitabh Bachchan and family celebrate Holi in a sober, traditional way

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated Holi by burning Holika. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated Holi by burning Holika.

Amitabh Bachchan and his family started the celebrations of Holi by burning Holika. As per customs, the Holika is burnt one day prior to the festival of colours and marks the beginning of the festival of Holi.

Amitabh Bachchan, along with Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan all celebrated Holi together. Amitabh Bachchan posted the same on Twitter along with the caption, “T 2730 – the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the ’tilak’ colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion ‘gujiya’ consumed ..”

The family put the customary tilak and enjoyed some gujiya, the traditional sweet that is consumed on this festival.

T 2730 – the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the ’tilak’ colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion ‘gujiya’ consumed .. pic.twitter.com/ns5inXLtYS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

The Bachchan family’s Holi celebration was quite sober this year. A large part of Bollywood has cancelled the showy celebrations this year due to the untimely demise of actor Sridevi.

Bachchan is known for featuring in some classic Bollywood Holi songs over the years. The song “Rang Barse” from Silsila has been a favourite at Holi parties and even the song from Baghban, “Holi Khele Raghuveera” has been quite a favourite. The spirit of Holi has been captured in many Bollywood songs over the years and it is these songs that are played every year. Also included among the favourites are songs like Sholay’s “Khelenge Hum Holi”, Waqt’s “Do Me a Favour Let’s Play Holi”, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’s “Balam Pichkari” and the title track of last year’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

