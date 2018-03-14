Amitabh Bachchan fans need not worry as the actor tweets he is fine

Amitabh Bachchan was experiencing shoulder pain while he was shooting in Jodhpur. Amitabh Bachchan was experiencing shoulder pain while he was shooting in Jodhpur.

After a health scare in Jodhpur, Amitabh Bachchan is now doing considerably better and he let his followers know about the same in a Twitter post. The actor has been shooting at Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan. After experiencing some shoulder pain, a team of doctors was flown in from Mumbai to examine his health on Tuesday.

The actor had earlier posted on his blog, “Its been rough… but when ever did any be achieved without it… there is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears… then the expectation of all working out… sometimes it does, most of the times not… that not is the catalyst… (sic).”

Later, his wife Jaya Bachchan told the media at Parliament House in Delhi: “Amitji is fine. He has pain in the back and neck. The costumes are very heavy, so there’s some pain. Otherwise, he is fine.”

He recently tweeted, “T 2742 –

कुछ कष्ट बढ़ा

चिकिस्तक को चिकिस्ता के लिए बुलाना पड़ा ;

इलाज प्रबल ,

स्वस्थ हुए नवल ,

चलो इसी बहाने , अपनों का पता तो चला ~ ab ”

T 2742 –

कुछ कष्ट बढ़ा

चिकिस्तक को चिकिस्ता के लिए बुलाना पड़ा ;

इलाज प्रबल ,

स्वस्थ हुए नवल ,

चलो इसी बहाने , अपनों का पता तो चला ~ ab 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/StAyxRgO6l — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 13, 2018

The actor in his tweet informed that he was unwell earlier but doctors were called but now he’s doing fine.

Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Rajasthan where he stars alongside Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is scheduled to release on November 7.

