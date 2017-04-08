Health issues a trial, but have to be endured: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is a survivor of tuberculosis. Amitabh Bachchan is a survivor of tuberculosis.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who missed attending a book launch here earlier this week owing to high fever, has also been down due to stomach infection, stiff neck and shoulder pain. He says health issues are a trial, but they have to be endured.

Amitabh was due to launch a book by film archivist P.K. Nair.

Talking about various health issues he is currently fighting, Big B wrote on his blog: “I suffered a stomach infection after consuming a pizza with the hottest red chilli powder, the cause of the infection. The fever persists on the infection and its control is being worked on.”

He also said he is nursing a “stiff neck and shoulder pain” which are a result of past injuries from stunts he did in the 1970s and 1980s.

“The protection gadgetry that is available now for all artists was absent then in those years. The jumps and dives and action work was loaded with real action, causing all the injuries,” he said, and added that his age has given in to his health issues.

“The neck braces medication and all other kinds of treatments follow. They work momentarily. A final solution is being worked out, hence the absence from functions and events,” he explained.

The issues are causing a lot of discomfort to the Pink actor.

Also read: Despite Pink winning a National Award, Amitabh Bachchan is gloomy. Why did he write such a sensitive note on Twitter?

“The nights are the worst. Getting horizontal is impossible, so most nights are spent sitting and hoping to get some sleep. Thus it is a trial, but one that has to be endured. All else is well,” he added.

He appreciates the love and concern from his well-wishers, but said: “The last thing that would greatly upset me would be the multiple queries, treatments and other advices on how I should conduct myself.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now