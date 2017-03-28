Amitabh Bachchan has a National Flag atop Jalsa, wants you to do the same

Amitabh Bachchan encourages fans to host Indian flag. Amitabh Bachchan encourages fans to host Indian flag.

Amitabh Bachchan has become the first celebrity to have India’s National Flag on his house. He announced the news on Twitter through his account. The actor posted a picture and asked his fans if they too have the Tricolour at their home. He wrote, “I proudly fly the National Tricolor on top of my home .. Do you ..? You must !!” While the actor has promised to stay away from politics, he wears his colours proudly when it comes to being an Indian. Whether it comes to representing India on an international platform or supporting our sports teams, Big B is right there where his heart his.

Politics, however, proved to be a different kettle of fish. After getting named in the Bofors scam, the 74-year-old actor had vowed never to return to politics. Even though wife Jaya Bachchan is a Rajya Sabha member, Amitabh has stayed away from any kind of political commitment.

Check Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet here:

T 2477 – I proudly fly the National Tricolor on top of my home .. Do you ..? You must !! pic.twitter.com/EPom1vMrIs — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is busy with his project, Sarkar 3, which brings back Ram Gopal Varma and Big B together after almost a decade. The film in which Amitabh reprises the role of Subash Nagre, was supposed to release on April 7 but now has been shifted to May 12 due to delay in some post-production work. It also stars Yami Gautam and Manoj Bajpayee.

Apart from this, the actor is also prepping up for Thugs Of Hindostan, which marks his first film with Aamir Khan. The film, which is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, will release in 2018.

