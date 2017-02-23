Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a selfie queen. Period

Navya Naveli Nanda posts new pictures with friends on Facebook. Navya Naveli Nanda posts new pictures with friends on Facebook.

Amid star kids from Suhana Khan to Sara Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda has always stood apart. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan has managed to steal the limelight from her contemporaries at every event she has been spotted at. However, since a long time now, we had no idea about her whereabouts while we have been keeping our readers updated with other star kids’ lives. At present, Navya is in New York, completing her studies. The leggy lass has made some friends and is super happy about it. She shared a few pictures on her Facebook account, which for sure proves that she is a selfie and swag queen.

While Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi has been making news with her party appearances or Bollywood thumkas with alleged boyfriend Akshaye Rathi and Sara Ali Khan has bagged a Bollywood film directed by Karan Johar, Navya is one star kid who has no buzz about joining films but still is managing to get our attention every now and then.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In a recent interview, when Navya’s mother Shweta was asked if she would like her daughter to be an actor, she said no. She said, “I will be worried if she plans to be an actor. I don’t think it is as easy as it looks. You have to work extremely hard, especially if you are a woman. And I wonder if she has in her to bear with all of it. Also, there is a lot of failure involved, which many people don’t see. The failure is personal, your acting skills… the way you look on screen is slashed out in open.”

Check out Navya Naveli Nanda’s recent post:

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan is working at son-in-law’s factory with grandkids Navya Naveli, Agstya

She continued to say that she does not like her daughter being objectified as ‘hot’ or ‘wild’, saying that she is as normal as any teenager of today.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd