Amitabh Bachchan goes out for movie with Thugs of Hindostan co-stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for upcoming highly anticipated project Thugs of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Malta, took some time off from work to go out for a movie here with his co-stars.

“A Sunday and stepped out with my co-stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie… walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre,” Amitabh posted on Twitter on June 11. Aamir Khan, who is shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan in Malta, too recently expressed that he is happy and excited as Thugs of Hindostan will bring him together with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen for the first time.”I am most excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. It is a dream come true. I’ve always been his huge fan,” said Aamir.

The film went on the floors in Malta last month. Explaining the travel route, Big B earlier shared, “Over the waters of the Arabian Sea and on to the sand coloured land of Doha, where we pick up some gasoline for the onward journey. And then on to Malta, flying over Saudi Arabia, over Cairo in Egypt, turning right on to the Mediterranean and driving in the skies straight to the island of Malta.I immediately find myself overdressed and uncomfortable, for the dress of the day is nothing beyond the knees.”

See Amitabh Bachchan’s latest tweet here:

T 2452 – A Sunday and stepped out with my co stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie .. walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre ! YO pic.twitter.com/hVfqVWrIgB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2017

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will also feature Katrina Kaif. Acharya last directed Aamir in Dhoom 3. Being made on a lavish budget, the movie features high octane action to be shot on a ship. An international crew has been working hard to create these elaborate ships.

